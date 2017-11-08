AFTC vice, veterans share stories at annual ball

Col. Angela Suplisson, Air Force Test Center vice commander, looks through old photographs from the rocket sled testing program at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., with retired Master Sgt. Marvin Houston during the annual Veteran’s Military Ball organized by Coffee4Vets at the University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, Calif., Nov.4, 2017. Coffee4Vets invited the vice commander to be the keynote speaker at their annual military ball celebrating local veterans. Houston, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean war, retired from Edwards AFB in 1966 after more than 22 years of service and shared many of his experiences with the colonel and others who attended the four-hour affair.



Col. Angela Suplisson, Air Force Test Center vice commander (right), poses for a photograph after the honorary cake cutting during the annual Veteran’s Military Ball organized by Coffee4Vets at the University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, Calif., Nov.4, 2017. Suplisson, invited to speak by the Coffee4Vets program, spoke about the role of the AFTC through the years, as well as honored several of the war veterans in attendance during her remarks.