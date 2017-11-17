Wanted: Volunteer tax preparers



The Tax Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., needs volunteers to help during the upcoming tax season.

Each year, the U.S. Air Force assists military members and their families by providing free income tax preparation and filing. The upcoming tax season officially starts early February and ends around April 15, 2018.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program depends on the support of volunteers to prepare and file tax returns. In past tax seasons, the Edwards Tax Center saved the Edwards AFB community more than $100,000 in tax preparation fees. The success of this program is due to the dedication and active participation of volunteers from the community. Whether military or civilian, officer or enlisted, anyone interested can volunteer.

Volunteers must be IRS-certified tax preparers and must complete the IRS certification course as well as the California Franchise Tax Board course. Both courses are scheduled to take place in mid-January 2018. The exact dates are still to be determined and both courses will be offered on base.

If anyone is interested, please contact Capt. Jamie Paetz at 661-277-9609; or email Jamie.paetz.1@us.af.mil.