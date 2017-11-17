What is a high performer, Alex?

Answers in the form of questions highlighted the “Jeopardy” themed 412th Test Wing Third Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Base Theater Nov. 14, 2017.
Each quarterly winner came on stage to receive their award from Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and pick an Air Force category followed by a question.
Additionally, the general handed 40-year government service certificates to Rick Buckreis, 412th TW Public Affairs, and Danny Brenizer, 412th Civil Engineer Group. Roger Blasius Jr. and Terry Rombouts, both from the 412th Test Engineering Group, received 30-year service certificates. Chaplain (Capt.) Richardson Honore received the Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain Corps Individual Award for Excellence.
Congratulations to all award winners!
3rd Quarter 412th Test Wing Award Winners
Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Braedon Firkus
412th Civil Engineer Group
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. John Fletcher
412th Test Wing Inspector General
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Kenneth Bracely II
412th TW IG
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. Melvin Tsui
412th Medical Group
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. Michael Coleman
412th Operations Group
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Mutia Graham
412th MXG
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Gabriel Wills
31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Shea Watson
412th Electronic Warfare Group
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Julio Alvarez
412th OG
Technician of the Quarter
Steven Caron
412th Maintenance Group
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
Justin Anthony
412th MXG
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Erica Hernandez
412th Mission Support Group
Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Linda Radford
412th MDG
Program Manager of the Quarter
Cherie Head
412th OG
Team of the Quarter
F-35 Air-to-Air Weapons Integration Team
412th Test Engineering Group
Volunteer of the Quarter
Thane Lundberg
412th TENG
Innovator of the Quarter
Darrell Myers
412th TENG
Innovation Team of the Quarter
DT NAVFEST Test Team
412th TENG
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Julie McAndrew
412th MXG