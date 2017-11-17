What is a high performer, Alex?

Answers in the form of questions highlighted the “Jeopardy” themed 412th Test Wing Third Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Base Theater Nov. 14, 2017.

Each quarterly winner came on stage to receive their award from Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and pick an Air Force category followed by a question.

Additionally, the general handed 40-year government service certificates to Rick Buckreis, 412th TW Public Affairs, and Danny Brenizer, 412th Civil Engineer Group. Roger Blasius Jr. and Terry Rombouts, both from the 412th Test Engineering Group, received 30-year service certificates. Chaplain (Capt.) Richardson Honore received the Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain Corps Individual Award for Excellence.

Congratulations to all award winners!

3rd Quarter 412th Test Wing Award Winners

Airman of the Quarter

Senior Airman Braedon Firkus

412th Civil Engineer Group



NCO of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. John Fletcher

412th Test Wing Inspector General



Senior NCO of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Kenneth Bracely II

412th TW IG



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

Capt. Melvin Tsui

412th Medical Group



Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

Maj. Michael Coleman

412th Operations Group



Dorm of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class Mutia Graham

412th MXG



Honor Guard of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Gabriel Wills

31st Test and Evaluation Squadron



Supervision/Management of the Quarter

Shea Watson

412th Electronic Warfare Group



Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter

Julio Alvarez

412th OG



Technician of the Quarter

Steven Caron

412th Maintenance Group



Trades and Labor of the Quarter

Justin Anthony

412th MXG



Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter

Erica Hernandez

412th Mission Support Group



Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter

Linda Radford

412th MDG



Program Manager of the Quarter

Cherie Head

412th OG



Team of the Quarter

F-35 Air-to-Air Weapons Integration Team

412th Test Engineering Group



Volunteer of the Quarter

Thane Lundberg

412th TENG



Innovator of the Quarter

Darrell Myers

412th TENG



Innovation Team of the Quarter

DT NAVFEST Test Team

412th TENG



Safety Well Done of the Quarter

Julie McAndrew

412th MXG