November 17, 2017
 

What is a high performer, Alex?

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Left to right: Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, presents Senior Airman Braedon Firkus, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection, with the 412th TW Airman of the Quarter award, along with Chief Master Sgt. Donald Cook, 412th Medical Group chief. The wing held its third quarter awards ceremony at the base theater Nov. 14, 2017.

Answers in the form of questions highlighted the “Jeopardy” themed 412th Test Wing Third Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Base Theater Nov. 14, 2017.

Each quarterly winner came on stage to receive their award from Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and pick an Air Force category followed by a question.

Additionally, the general handed 40-year government service certificates to Rick Buckreis, 412th TW Public Affairs, and Danny Brenizer, 412th Civil Engineer Group. Roger Blasius Jr. and Terry Rombouts, both from the 412th Test Engineering Group, received 30-year service certificates. Chaplain (Capt.) Richardson Honore received the Air Force Reserve Command Chaplain Corps Individual Award for Excellence.

Congratulations to all award winners!

3rd Quarter 412th Test Wing Award Winners

Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Braedon Firkus
412th Civil Engineer Group
 
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. John Fletcher
412th Test Wing Inspector General
 
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Kenneth Bracely II
412th TW IG
 
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. Melvin Tsui
412th Medical Group
 
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. Michael Coleman
412th Operations Group
 
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Mutia Graham
412th MXG
 
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Gabriel Wills
31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
 
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Shea Watson
412th Electronic Warfare Group
 
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Julio Alvarez
412th OG
 
Technician of the Quarter
Steven Caron
412th Maintenance Group
 
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
Justin Anthony
412th MXG
 
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Erica Hernandez
412th Mission Support Group
 
Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Linda Radford
412th MDG
 
Program Manager of the Quarter
Cherie Head
412th OG
 
Team of the Quarter
F-35 Air-to-Air Weapons Integration Team
412th Test Engineering Group
 
Volunteer of the Quarter
Thane Lundberg
412th TENG
 
Innovator of the Quarter
Darrell Myers
412th TENG
 
Innovation Team of the Quarter
DT NAVFEST Test Team
412th TENG
 
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Julie McAndrew
412th MXG



 

