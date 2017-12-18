Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

December 18, 2017
 

Seeing an X-plane’s sonic boom

nasa-xplane
When NASA’s next X-plane takes to the skies, it will produce some pretty cool images.

Thanks to the completion of a recent flight test series at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, the agency is a step closer to being able to visually capture the shockwaves of NASA’s future Low Boom Flight Demonstration aircraft, or LBFD.

In this schlieren image, an Air Force Test Pilot School T-38 is shown in a transonic state, meaning the aircraft is transitioning from a subsonic speed to supersonic. Above and beneath the aircraft, shockwaves are seen starting to form. These shockwaves propagate away from the aircraft and are heard on the ground as a sonic boom. NASA researchers use this imagery to study these shockwaves as part of the effort to make sonic booms quieter, which may open the future to possible supersonic flight over land.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Team Edwards members win top DOD maintenance award

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Members of the 412th Test Wing Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force and maintainers from the 412th Maintenance Group use a quadcopter to inspect the exterior of a C-17 Globemaster II...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-cookies2

Sweet treats for Edwards Airmen

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Like a well-oiled machine, volunteers from the Edwards Enlisted and Officers’ Spouses club worked a cookie bag assembly line, packing more than 300 dozen cookies for young Airmen on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

412th CES lights up Winterfest 2017

Courtesy photograph The annual tree-lighting ceremony and Winterfest 2017 kicked off Edwards AFB’s winter season Dec. 1, 2017. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony has been a tradition at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for y...
 
Full Story »

 