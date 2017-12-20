Desert Eagle – Edwards


Leadership wishes Team Edwards a happy holidays

eafb-cc1

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Col. Matthew Higer, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School commandant, hands a candy cane and holiday card to a motorist at Edwards AFB’s North Gate Dec. 18, 2017. The colonel teamed up with Airman 1st Class Jerome Holliday, 412th Security Forces Squadron, for the morning.
 

eafb-cc2

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Tony Rubino, 412th Range Squadron director, hands a candy cane and holiday card to a motorist entering Edwards AFB’s North Gate Dec. 18, 2017. The cards expressed a thankful holiday message and provided information that encourages a safe holiday season.
 

eafb-cc3

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Lt. Col. Grant Vineyard, 412th Mission Support Group (left), and Lt. Col. Cory Naddy, 412th Test Wing Safety Office, greet motorists at the North Gate Dec. 18, 2017. A yearly tradition, base leadership and supervisors hand out candy canes and holiday cards at all of Edwards AFB’s entry gates to show their appreciation to the Edwards workforce and wish everyone a safe holiday season.



 

