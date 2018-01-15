Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 15, 2018
 

Flying into 2018

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
Photograph courtesy of Mark Holtzman Photograph courtesy of Mark Holtzman

Two F-35 Lightning IIs from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base took part in the traditional flyover at the beginning of the annual Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. The fighters accompanied a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.

Two F-35 Lightning IIs from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., took part in the traditional flyover at the beginning of the annual Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

The fifth-generation fighters accompanied the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in the middle, which was from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

According to information from Donate Life America, the flyover honored organ donor Maj. Benjamin Meier, an Air Force pilot who was assigned to the 31st TES.

Photograph courtesy of Mark Holtzman Photograph courtesy of Mark Holtzman

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2018.

The F-35 on the left of the B-2 represented all organ donors, while the F-35 on the right symbolized all who have received organs that have prolonged their lives.

While on a morning run in 2015, Meier was struck in the head by the mirror of a passing truck on Edwards AFB and later died of his injuries. As an organ donor, Donate Life America says Meier was able to provide several organs to people who live on to this day.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit

Team Edwards remembers Dr. Martin Luther King

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thulowit Dozens of Airmen and civilians gathered at Building 1 and walked to Chapel 1 in honor of late civil rights leader Dr. Martine Luther King Jr. Jan. 11, 2018. Ahead of the holiday weekend, m...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

From Scorpions to Wildcats, DHS grads hitting it big in college

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Desert High School graduates Devyn Cross (left) and Elizabeth Shelton drop by their former school Jan. 3, 2018, during a holiday break. The former DHS volleyball standouts are now attendi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Carla Thomas

AEDC teams assist in preparing the Dream Chaser for its future missions

NASA photograph by Carla Thomas Sierra Nevada Corp’s Dream Chaser lands on Edwards Air Force Base in California. The spacecraft went through preparations for flight at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. The Sierra Nev...
 
Full Story »

 