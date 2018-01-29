Mike Super mystifies

From left: Edison Ruland, Oasis Community Center director; Damion Jones, Community Services Flight chief; 2nd Lt. Kamillia Murchison, 412th Force Support Squadron; Mike Super and Janice Hollen, 412th FSS director; pose for a photo Jan. 20 at Club Muroc. Super is the winner of NBC’s hit TV show “Phenomenon” and the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on a primetime U.S. network television station. He was voted America’s Favorite Mystifier and performed a free show for the Edwards community at the club. Super was brought to Edwards by Air Force Entertainment.