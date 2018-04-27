Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

April 27, 2018
 

May 7 Wingman Day events

eafb-wingman
The next Wingman Day at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is May 7, and the theme for this special day is “Lean On Me.”

Everyone is welcomed to come to the base theater to hear Chap. (Col.) Shon Neyland, Air Force Materiel Command chaplain, share this day with Team Edwards and conduct a presentation at 9:30 a.m. His presentation is called “Becoming a Resilient Leader.”

The 412th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Section will hold a demonstration at 11 a.m. at the softball field and show why they are truly “The Guardians of the Night.”

For more information, contact Monika Zuccaro at 661-275-4543.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
Courtesy photograph

Military Retiree Appreciation Day slated for May 19

Courtesy photograph Edwards AFB hosted more than 300 guests at last year’s Retiree Appreciation Day. The 2018 Retiree Appreciation Day is scheduled for May 19. Edwards Air Force Base’s 2018 Military Retiree Appreciation...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-pme

AF announces changes to Courses 14 and 15

Effective immediately, Air Force officials have removed the requirement to complete Courses 14 and 15 for all Airmen serving in the active component. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Airmen will have the option to compl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by R.J. Oriez

FMC Personnel Programs Division hosts first command EEO symposium

Air Force photograph by R.J. Oriez Debra Mitchell, lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, answers a question during the Air Force Materiel Command Equal Employment Opportunity Symposium in Dayton, Ohio, April 5, 2018. Mitchell ...
 
Full Story »

 