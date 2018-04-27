May 7 Wingman Day events



The next Wingman Day at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is May 7, and the theme for this special day is “Lean On Me.”

Everyone is welcomed to come to the base theater to hear Chap. (Col.) Shon Neyland, Air Force Materiel Command chaplain, share this day with Team Edwards and conduct a presentation at 9:30 a.m. His presentation is called “Becoming a Resilient Leader.”

The 412th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Section will hold a demonstration at 11 a.m. at the softball field and show why they are truly “The Guardians of the Night.”

For more information, contact Monika Zuccaro at 661-275-4543.