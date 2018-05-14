Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

May 14, 2018
 

STARBASE is hiring

Edwards Air Force Base in California is now hiring government civilian positions for its STARBASE program. The base has openings for two teachers and one director.

For more information, email Maj. Yvette Bivins at Yvette.bivins@us.af.mil or call 661-277-6323. 

The Department of Defense’s STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs.

At DOD STARBASE, students participate in challenging “hands-on, mind-on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM, according to the DOD. They interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the “real world.” The program provides students with 25 hours of stimulating experiences at National Guard, Navy, Marine, Air Force Reserve, Army and Air Force bases across the nation.

STARBASE focuses on elementary students, primarily fifth graders. The goal is to motivate them to explore STEM as they continue their education. The academies serve students that are historically under-represented in STEM. Students who live in inner cities or rural locations, those who are socio-economically disadvantaged, low in academic performance or have a disability are in the target group. The program encourages students to set goals and achieve them.

Read more about DOD STARBASE at https://dodstarbase.org/.



 

