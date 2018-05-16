Desert Eagle – Edwards


May 16, 2018
 

‘Right Stuff’ author dies

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Renowned author and journalist Tom Wolfe died May 14, 2018.

Renowned author and journalist Tom Wolfe died May 14 according to numerous news reports citing confirmation from his agent. He was 88.

Wolfe was probably best known locally as the author of the novel “The Right Stuff,” which was later turned into an Oscar-winning film released in 1983. Much of the movie and novel took place at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., where Wolfe explored the creation of the first astronauts during the beginning of America’s space program.

He also wrote another novel that was later adapted for film, “The Bonfire of the Vanities.”

Wolfe was a prolific author who wrote on a variety of subjects. You can read more about his life on the National Endowment for the Humanities website at https://www.neh.gov/about/awards/jefferson-lecture/tom-wolfe-biography.



 

