Northrop Grumman to host special IT/cyber career fair

America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, Calif., will host a special hiring event for Northrop Grumman to support current openings in Palmdale.

The event runs noon-5 p.m., Jun e8, and 9 a.m.-noon, June 9.

Northrop Grumman is seeking talented IT professionals with active DOD clearances. Positions available include cyber security analysts, systems architects, PC network technicians, software development analysts, system administrators, network technicians, database architects, and applications architects.

Candidates may register for the event at http://bit.ly/PalmdaleJune2018 or apply directly at http://bit.ly/PalmdaleJobs2018. For more information, please visit careers.northropgrumman.com.