May 18, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman to host special IT/cyber career fair

America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, Calif., will host a special hiring event for Northrop Grumman to support current openings in Palmdale.

The event runs noon-5 p.m., Jun e8, and 9 a.m.-noon, June 9.

Northrop Grumman is seeking talented IT professionals with active DOD clearances. Positions available include cyber security analysts, systems architects, PC network technicians, software development analysts, system administrators, network technicians, database architects, and applications architects.

Candidates may register for the event at http://bit.ly/PalmdaleJune2018 or apply directly at http://bit.ly/PalmdaleJobs2018. For more information, please visit careers.northropgrumman.com.



 

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes

Bowers inspires students to be their best

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes Al Bowers, center, and a group of student interns hook up a bungee cord for a flight of the Prandtl-D 3C subscale glider aircraft. Al Bowers, who is the chief scientist at NASA’s Armstrong Fli...
 
Full Story »

 
 
NASA photograph

Dream Chaser departs NASA Armstrong

NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich SNC Dream Chaser is lifted on to a truck in NASA Armstrong’s historic space shuttle hangar where the spacecraft stayed as it was being prepared for testing and flights. Dream Chaser is in Colora...
 
Full Story »

 
 
NASA photograph by Ryan Dibley

Wi-Fi in space, spacecraft technologies launched on Blue Origin rocket

Solstar photograph Blue Origin’s rocket successfully flight tested wireless technology posting the first commercial tweet from space. Solstar team consisted of M. Brian Barnett, CEO, in the middle; Mark Matossian, COO, on the...
 
Full Story »

 