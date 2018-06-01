Test wing commander speaks at Memorial Day ceremony in Bakersfield

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., was among several distinguished guests who came to honor the men and women who gave their lives in the fight for freedom at Bakersfield National Cemetery May 26.

Veterans, family members and volunteers attended the Memorial Day weekend ceremony, which featured local Kern County Cub Scouts and volunteers placing flags at the graves of past servicemembers.

The ceremony itself included the presentation of the nation’s colors, the singing of the national anthem, the playing of taps and a rifle salute.

Schaefer served as the keynote speaker of the day.

“We must never forget how fortunate we are to live in freedom and how appropriate it is to honor the heroes who gave everything to protect our way of life,” Schaefer said.

Bakersfield National Cemetery is located in Arvin, Calif., about 20 miles east of Bakersfield in the Tehachapi Mountains. The 500-acre national cemetery was established in 2009.

