Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

June 1, 2018
 

Test wing commander speaks at Memorial Day ceremony in Bakersfield

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, was among several distinguished guests who came to honor the men and women who gave their lives in the fight for freedom at Bakersfield National Cemetery May 26, 2018.

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., was among several distinguished guests who came to honor the men and women who gave their lives in the fight for freedom at Bakersfield National Cemetery May 26.

Veterans, family members and volunteers attended the Memorial Day weekend ceremony, which featured local Kern County Cub Scouts and volunteers placing flags at the graves of past servicemembers.

The ceremony itself included the presentation of the nation’s colors, the singing of the national anthem, the playing of taps and a rifle salute.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, was among several distinguished guests who came to honor the men and women who gave their lives in the fight for freedom at Bakersfield National Cemetery May 26, 2018.

Schaefer served as the keynote speaker of the day.

“We must never forget how fortunate we are to live in freedom and how appropriate it is to honor the heroes who gave everything to protect our way of life,” Schaefer said.

Bakersfield National Cemetery is located in Arvin, Calif., about 20 miles east of Bakersfield in the Tehachapi Mountains. The 500-acre national cemetery was established in 2009.
 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Veterans, family members and volunteers attended the Memorial Day weekend ceremony, which featured local Kern County Cub Scouts and volunteers placing flags at the graves of past service members.

 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

A local cub scout places a flag at the grave of a past service members May 26, 2018, at Bakersfield National Cemetery.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay

Civ-Mil group gets ‘up close’ look at Edwards

Photographs by Al Hoffman The Edwards Civ-Mil group visits the historic X-2 pit on South Base Members of the Edwards Air Force Base Civ-Mil group visited the base May 18, 2018, for a day-long visit that combined a review of som...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
dod-fitness1

Service members must be physically ready for deployment, CSM Troxell says

Army photograph by Sgt. Kelsey Miller Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade executed the proposed Army Combat Readiness Test (ACRT) on Ready First Field, April 17, 2018. Soldiers are assisting the Army with this pre-decision...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-cdc

CDC breaks ground on new playground

Air Force photograph by Laura Motes From left: Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander; Col. George Tromba, former 412th Mission Support Group commander; and Janice Hollen, 412th Force Support Squadron director; bre...
 
Full Story »

 