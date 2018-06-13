Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

June 13, 2018
 

Bundles for Babies prepare new parents for baby

Laura Motes
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Laura Motes Air Force photograph by Laura Motes

Arlene Johnson, Family Advocacy outreach manager, has future father, Staff Sgt. Gregory Bolden, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, try on the empathy belly to simulate the weight that is carried during pregnancy.

The Airman and Family Readiness Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., educates future parents on preparing for a new baby with their Bundles for Babies class.

The class is sponsored by the Air Force Aid Society and available free to all military families attached to Edwards. The program is held quarterly with the last class held June 8.  

The class includes both new and experienced parents who come to learn about resources available during and after pregnancy. Presentations are given by Julie Wilbanks, AFRC personal finance manager and Arlene Johnson, Family Advocacy outreach manager.  Presentations cover topics such as budgeting for babies, communication, breast-feeding and remaining calm during stress.

Throughout the class there are opportunities for current parents to share advice and suggestions with new parents.

The Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Bundles for Babies class prepares new parents with information and resources available to them during and after pregnancy. The class is held quarterly.

“It was fun getting to know other moms and receiving real-world advice,” said Paige Deshetler, an expecting mother. “The program provided important information, the presenters were very knowledgeable and I would definitely recommend this class to all new parents.”

“The program had really useful information,” said Staff Sgt. Gregory Bolden, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron. “We had questions especially about the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program that were answered by this class.”

According to Wilbanks, the goal of the class and for the Air Force Aid Society is to provide budgeting resources as well as get new parents thinking about topics such as estate planning, updating wills, reviewing life insurances and making sure information is updated. “The hope is this class will help lessen the shock of becoming new parents,” said Wilbanks.

Each family that attends the class receives a bag with informational pamphlets and a $50 gift card to help prepare for a new baby. New parents can register for Bundles for Babies by calling the AFRC at 661-277-0723.
 

Air Force Aid Society provides new parents who attend the class with a bag containing information and a $50 gift card to start preparing for their new baby.



 

