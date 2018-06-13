Bundles for Babies prepare new parents for baby

The Airman and Family Readiness Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., educates future parents on preparing for a new baby with their Bundles for Babies class.

The class is sponsored by the Air Force Aid Society and available free to all military families attached to Edwards. The program is held quarterly with the last class held June 8.

The class includes both new and experienced parents who come to learn about resources available during and after pregnancy. Presentations are given by Julie Wilbanks, AFRC personal finance manager and Arlene Johnson, Family Advocacy outreach manager. Presentations cover topics such as budgeting for babies, communication, breast-feeding and remaining calm during stress.

Throughout the class there are opportunities for current parents to share advice and suggestions with new parents.

“It was fun getting to know other moms and receiving real-world advice,” said Paige Deshetler, an expecting mother. “The program provided important information, the presenters were very knowledgeable and I would definitely recommend this class to all new parents.”

“The program had really useful information,” said Staff Sgt. Gregory Bolden, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron. “We had questions especially about the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program that were answered by this class.”

According to Wilbanks, the goal of the class and for the Air Force Aid Society is to provide budgeting resources as well as get new parents thinking about topics such as estate planning, updating wills, reviewing life insurances and making sure information is updated. “The hope is this class will help lessen the shock of becoming new parents,” said Wilbanks.

Each family that attends the class receives a bag with informational pamphlets and a $50 gift card to help prepare for a new baby. New parents can register for Bundles for Babies by calling the AFRC at 661-277-0723.

