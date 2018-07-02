Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

July 2, 2018
 

Lightning brings fire

eafb-F35a

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Michael Jackson

A F-35A Lightning II test aircraft assigned to the 31st Test Evaluation Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., released AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X missiles at QF-16 targets during a live-fire test over an Air Force range in the Gulf of Mexico on June 12, 2018. The Joint Operational Test Team conducted the missions as part of Block 3F Initial Operational Test and Evaluation. The 31st TES is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing, headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
 

eafb-F35b

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Michael Jackson

An F-35A Lightning II test aircraft assigned to the 31st Test Evaluation Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., released AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X missiles at QF-16 targets during a live-fire test over an Air Force range in the Gulf of Mexico on June 12, 2018. The Joint Operational Test Team conducted the missions as part of Block 3F Initial Operational Test and Evaluation. The 31st TES is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing, headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Don Allen

Edwards’ 416th FLTS changes hands

Air Force photograph by Don Allen Col. Christopher Spinelli, 412th Operations Group commander (left), passes the 416th Flight Test Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Scott Fann during a change of command ceremony June 1, 2017, in Hang...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Matt Williams

Harris expresses gratitude, reflects at final commander’s call

Air Force photograph by Matt Williams Maj. Gen. Davis Harris, Air Force Test Center commander, held a commander’s call at the base theater June 20, 2018. Maj. Gen. David Harris took the stage at the base theater for his final...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Agreement Allows Air Force to provide a boost to local school districts

Courtesy photograph A truckload of computers is prepared at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for delivery to a local school. The donation was possible because of an educational partnership agreement between the Air Force Test Ce...
 
Full Story »

 