AF officials announce NCO retraining program



The Air Force has announced the Noncommissioned Officer Retraining Program for fiscal year 2019 and will update the number of available slots on the retraining advisory on or about Aug. 1.

The retraining program allows Airmen on their second or subsequent enlistments in adequately manned Air Force career fields to retrain into selected specialties to meet current and future mission needs.

To apply for NCORP, Airmen must be a staff sergeant or staff sergeant-select through master sergeant and have a minimum five-skill level in their control AFSC or a three-skill level for those AFSCs where a five-level does not exist. Additionally, staff sergeants must have fewer than 12 years of active service as of Sept. 30 while technical and master sergeants should have no more than 16 years of active service.

AFPC will host two active duty Enlisted Retraining webcasts for second term and career Airmen on July 30 at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., CDT. Airmen should use their e-mail Common Access Card certificate to authenticate and log in 10 minutes early to establish a good connection.

Retraining information is available and continuously updated on myPers. Click “Retraining” from the active-duty enlisted landing page. The online retraining advisory is listed under the “Tools” section. In addition, a live chat feature is available for Airmen on the First Term Airmen Retraining page. To chat live with a Total Force Service Center representative, go to the page and allow about 30 to 60 seconds for a representative to come online.

Visit http://www.afpc.af.mil/Retraining/Noncommissioned-Officer-Retraining-Program/ for more information about NCORP’s three phases: Phase 1 (voluntary retraining), Phase 2 (mandatory retraining) and Phase 3 (open season).