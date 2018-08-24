Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force blue meets Dodger blue

Los Angeles Dodgers photograph by Jon Soohoo

Majors Craig and Catherine Christ on the field at Dodger Stadium Aug. 20 to be recognized by the team and fans. Craig is a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot with the 370th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., while Catherine is an admissions liaison officer for the Air Force Academy and flies for a civilian airline. The couple signed up for the Dodgers’ Military Appreciation Program where service members are recognized as the “Military Hero of the Game.” The Dodgers were playing the St. Louis Cardinals that evening.



 

Local
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Cyber security engineer discusses potential threats during ITEA luncheon

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Keynote speaker Patrick Lardier gives a speech about cyber security in the testing and evaluation field during the International Test and Evaluation Antelope Valley Chapter’s quarterly ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Golf pro Aronsson swings by Muroc Lake Golf Course

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force retiree Lawrence Davis receives golfing tips from professional golfer Molly Aronsson, during a golf clinic at Muroc Lake Golf Course on Edwards Air Force Base Aug. 24. Professio...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Matt Williams

Supporting war fighters, innovation, key themes at Teichert’s first commander’s calls

Air Force photograph by Matt Williams Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, addresses a full base theater Aug. 23, 2018, at his first commander’s call. Teichert took command of the 412th Test Wing last m...
 
Full Story »

 