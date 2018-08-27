Supporting war fighters, innovation, key themes at Teichert’s first commander’s calls

For continued success at “the center of the aerospace testing universe,” the workforce at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., must maintain its focus on what it does for the war fighter and inspire innovation.

That message was delivered at two commander’s calls held by Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert Aug. 23 at the base theater. Teichert took command of the 412th Test Wing last month. Two commander’s calls were held for maximum attendance and were done in conjunction with the test wing’s second quarter awards ceremony.

The general emphasized the importance of the work done at Edwards and vowed they would hear two reoccurring themes during his tenure here.

“If you were at my incoming change of command some five weeks ago or so, you would have heard me use two phrases again and again,” Teichert said. “The first one was ‘we are the center of the aerospace testing universe.’ We are the center of the aerospace testing universe because of what you are doing for the warfighter today; you are breaking barriers by testing tomorrow’s technology today.”

Focusing on the test wing’s duty to America’s war fighter is Teichert’s second reoccurring theme.

“You would have also heard me say, ‘for the warfighter.’ Because it is our responsibility, not just to be here in this location to test for test’s sake, but it is our responsibility to make sure we are delivering to current and future warfighters the absolute best capability that we can possibly muster.”

The new wing commander stressed that innovation is key to remain the world’s premiere flight test organization.

“We are the world’s best at innovation because of what we do for the war fighter,” said Teichert. If we are going to remain the place that is known worldwide as the center of the aerospace testing universe, then we need to remember our responsibility to unleash your talent and to make sure we add to America’s arsenal the best we can as we strive together for the warfighter.”

Teichert was accompanied on stage by Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief, who echoed the commander’s challenge of innovating. He said in order for innovation to work, “road blocks” must be eliminated from interfering with the flow of new ideas.

“Think about the ideas, the thoughts and innovation that’s rumbling within your Airmen in your offices and allow that information to bubble up,” Jones said. “Nurture that information, nurture that idea, because the only way we will continue to be the world’s greatest Air Force; the only way we can continue to be the center of the aerospace testing universe; and the only way we can continue to deliver for the war fighter, are with the ideas and the thoughts that you have.”

After passing out the second quarter awards and honoring major command winners and nominees, Teichert and Jones wrapped up the commander’s call with a question-and answer-period.