Edwards tech force ‘connects, learns, grows’ at third technical symposium

Engineers and scientists who help put the world’s most advanced aircraft into the sky came together for another meeting of the minds at the 3rd Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., FB Technical Symposium Sept. 10, 2018.

The symposium was an all-day event occupying all meeting rooms of the Airman and Family Readiness Center. The theme for the symposium was “Over 70 years of Flight Test Excellence: Connect-Learn-Grow.”

Attendees received updates on current and future test programs along with informational briefings covering numerous test and scientific programs being conducted at Edwards.

These technical symposiums began last year to promote an opportunity for Edwards science and engineering professionals to learn about test programs being conducted outside their own units and given professional insight into lessons learned in the world of test.

“As engineers we only see what we are working on a day-to-day basis,” said Amarachi Egbuziem, 772nd Test Squadron radio frequency engineer. “It is nice to see other squadrons’ work and learn how everything fits together.”

Guest speakers from around base discussed everything from different techniques and challenges such as how F-35 Lightning II personnel conduct drag chute testing to lessons on how to conduct better time management. Other topics included insights into improved electronic warfare testing in the Benefield Anechoic Facility, hypersonics testing, the role of the Federal Aviation Administration, and the importance of innovation.

For Egbuziem, the symposium was educational and informative, but just talking with other engineers and scientists from around Edwards made the day worthwhile.

“Having the symposium is great, but the best part are the conversations that it leads to,” Egbuziem said. “Different squadrons sharing their information, trying to solve a common goal, was the most valuable thing I saw that day.”

This was the third symposium conducted by Edwards and organizers hope to hold more every six months.