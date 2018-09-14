News Briefs

Decorate your Sombrero 5K

The Decorate Your Sombrero 5K, marking Hispanic Heritage Month, is set for 8 a.m., Sept. 15. The entry fee covers a t-shirt and a cold beer. A reduced entry fee is available for a t-shirt.

For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Rosalva Rojas at 661-277-8817, or Tech. Sgt. Castillo at 661-277-6934.



Walk Through the Night Suicide Prevention/Awareness



Edwards AFB will hold a FIGHT FOR LIFE Suicide Awareness/Prevention

Walk/Ruck/Run 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Sept. 28. Join us as we walk through the darkest part of the night to raise awareness and provide a safe place for the community.

The event starts at the Base Track through the trail that leads behind the BX/Commissary.

This will be an OVERNIGHT event so bring flashlights, head lamps, glow sticks, etc. Breakfast, snacks and water will be provided, and the event is pet and child friendly.

To register, visit https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=414818&k=066046017A5. For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Sarah McMillan at sarah.mcmillan@us.af.mil.



Bowling to Strike Out Sexual Assault



Join the Edwards Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office for a fun afternoon of bowling as we “Strike Out Sexual Assault” at High Desert

Bowling Lanes 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 12.

Stop in alone or as a team and show your support to end sexual violence and foster a community of prevention practices. Space is limited and prizes will be awarded.

Pre-register your team by calling the SAPR office at 661-277-4988.



Road Construction Update



The start of a pavement repair project on Ave. E (between 35th East and 140th East) has been delayed. The project was scheduled to start Aug. 30, however due to equipment shortages, LA County Department of Public Works will not start the project until mid-September. Once project starts, the construction crew will maintain access to South Gate — follow the signs and expect traffic delays.

For more information, contact Hugo Via at 661-275-3509.



Elements of Speech Course



Cerro Coso Community College is offering a SPCH101 — Elements of Speech Course, now through Oct. 10, 5:30-8:45 p.m., Monday and Wednesday.

SPCH101 fulfills the Community College of the Air Force Oral Communications requirement.

All personnel that have access to Edwards AFB that are interested in enrolling, contact Cerro Coso Community College, Edwards Campus, at 661-258-8644 or kristin.hanle@cerrocoso.edu.

For further assistance contact the Education and Training Center at 7-1462 or 7-2713.



Middle Tier Association Meeting & Elections 19 Sep



Please help us spread the word! The Edwards Middle Tier Association monthly meeting and elections for new MTA officers is set for 3 p.m., Sept. 19 in the Glenn Edwards Room of Club Muroc.

Elections will be for: President, Vice President, Treasurer, Recorder, Public Relations Director and Memberships Director.

These do not need to be filled by Air Force NCOs only, other service NCOs can also be a Middle Tier officer.

For more information, contact Tech. Sgt. Rachel Ford at 661-277-3272.



Airman and NCO Speed Mentoring Sept. 25

An Airman And NCO Speed Mentoring session is scheduled for 2-4 p.m., Sept. 25 in the Looking Glass Room of the Airman and Family Readiness Center. The event is open to E-1s through E-6s. Bring your current SURF, EPRs and decorations, or just show up and see what it is all about.

This is a fun and informal mentoring session that allows you to meet with and receive career/personal guidance from NCOs and SNCOs from around Edwards AFB. You can have your records reviewed, get information about various career fields or just come with questions you would like to get a second opinion on.

Reservations are required.

To sign-up, or volunteer as a mentor, contact Tech Sgt. Paul Yoder at 661-277-6123 or email paul.yoder.1@us.af.mil; or Tech. Sgt. Ryan Rehanek at 661-275-7446 or email ryan.rehanek@us.af.mil.



Executive/Chief Transition Seminar 9 Oct



The Airman & Family Readiness Center will be hosting an Executive/Chiefs Transition Assistance Seminar from Oct. 9-12 for all chiefs, and lieutenant colonels and above. Instruction will be given by Don Orlando, The Executive Career Coach with the McLean Group. Open to O-5s and above and E-9s.

For more information, contact Dean Murphree at 661-277-0230j or email dean.murphree.3@us.af.mil.



Leave Sharing



AFMC-Wide Voluntary Leave Request: Jody Rowe

Jody Rowe, AFLCMC/FZH, Wright-Patterson AFB, is an approved leave recipient through the Voluntary Leave Transfer Program (VLTP). If any civilian would like to donate annual leave, it would be helpful and appreciated.

If you are interested in donating annual leave please complete OPM Form 630A: http://www.opm.gov/forms/html/opm.asp for within the agency, or OPM 630-B for an outside agency. Then, email the completed OPM 630 to the following address: rachel.morgan.8@us.af.mil.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Katie Albaugh at 937-257-1583. Locally, for more information, contact Rachel Morgan 661-277-4629 or email rachel.morgan.8@us.af.mil.