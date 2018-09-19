School district notice of intention to appoint school board trustee

Due to a lack of sufficient candidates for the upcoming school board election for Trustee Area #2, Office C (Edwards AFB), the Board of Trustees of the Muroc Joint Unified School District intends to appoint a qualified individual to the Board of Trustees, pursuant to Education Code section 5326.

The applicant must be:

* 18 years of age or older;

* A citizen of the state;

* Resident of the district;

* Reside on Edwards Air Force Base;

* A registered voter; and

* Is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.

Interested persons should complete a Board Member Application, confirm they are 18 years of age or older, and not disqualified from holding a civil office.

A written application must be on file at the district office by 4 p.m., Sept. 28.

For details contact the district office at 760-769-4821, ext. 1221; or visit the district website for an application or download it here.

Qualified individuals will be interviewed by the board at a public meeting Oct. 10. The board may take action to appoint at that meeting or at a later meeting.

The appointee(s) will take office at the Dec. 12 Muroc Joint Unified School Board meeting.