September 19, 2018
 

School district notice of intention to appoint school board trustee

Due to a lack of sufficient candidates for the upcoming school board election for Trustee Area #2, Office C (Edwards AFB), the Board of Trustees of the Muroc Joint Unified School District intends to appoint a qualified individual to the Board of Trustees, pursuant to Education Code section 5326.

The applicant must be:
* 18 years of age or older;
* A citizen of the state;
* Resident of the district;
* Reside on Edwards Air Force Base;
* A registered voter; and
* Is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office.

Interested persons should complete a Board Member Application, confirm they are 18 years of age or older, and not disqualified from holding a civil office.

A written application must be on file at the district office by 4 p.m., Sept. 28.

For details contact the district office at 760-769-4821, ext. 1221; or visit the district website for an application or download it here.

Qualified individuals will be interviewed by the board at a public meeting Oct. 10. The board may take action to appoint at that meeting or at a later meeting.

The appointee(s) will take office at the Dec. 12 Muroc Joint Unified School Board meeting.



 

