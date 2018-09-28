Follow Edwards Emergency Management

Desert Eagle – Edwards


Daven Solis
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Eddie Bee Ready slaps fives with an Airmen at the Exchange along with Bill Hopper, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Flight, Sept. 26, 2018. Members of Edwards Emergency Management have been at the Exchange throughout the month of September for National Preparedness Month.

Social media is an effective tool used to communicate and enables users to find information quickly.

The Emergency Management Flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., realized this and now has a Twitter and a Facebook page.

Feel free to follow them at https://twitter.com/Edwards_AFB_EM and https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsEmergencyManagement/.

They post daily facts about emergency preparedness and upload valuable information about current events. 

The first 20 people who follow and share our social media pages will get prizes. Visit the Emergency Management Flight at 501 N. Rosamond Blvd. to redeem your prize. 

Have a Plan, Get a Kit, and Be Prepared!



 

