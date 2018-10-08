Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

October 8, 2018
 

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

eafb-cyber
Welcome to Cyber October!

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the 412th Communications Squadron Wing Cybersecurity Office at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is here to help spread awareness of healthy and helpful computer security habits. 

The intention is to spread information that will not only assist and secure you in your work operations, but in your day-to-day home computer usage as well.
 
Weekly Themes:
Week 1 (1st – 5th): Physical Security
Week 2 (8th-12th): Social Engineering Safeguarding
Week 3(15th- 19th): Safe Web Habits
Week 4(22nd-26th): Social Media Safety
Week 5(29th-31st): Final Presentation at the Airman and Family Readiness Center, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
 
You will receive informational e-mails related to each theme. Please join us during the final week on Oct. 30 for the closing presentation.
 
Without further ado, welcome to Week 1.
 
Physical Security
Cybersecurity covers more than the domain of cyberspace and the intangibility of the internet. Threats lurk around every corner in the real world and people often forget the importance of physical security. Not only should you be vigilantly aware of adversaries and threats on your network, but also be on the lookout for threats within the workplace or your surroundings as well.

For questions or more information, contact the wing cybersecurity office at 412tw.cybersecurity.office@us.af.mil.fighter.



 

