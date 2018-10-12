Desert Eagle – Edwards


412th Logistics Readiness Squadron turns 5

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Fuel trucks offload fuel at the new Bulk Fuels Storage Area run by the 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Whether it’s coming to the aid of mudslide victims in Tehachapi, sending Airmen to their temporary duty stations, or providing millions of gallons of fuel to all the different test aircraft, the 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron has accomplished a lot in its young life.

Two days ago, Oct. 10, the 412th LRS celebrates its 5th birthday.

The 412th LRS officially became a squadron Oct. 10, 2013 with a signed unit designation. The squadron was formerly called the 412th Logistics Readiness Division of the 412th Mission Support Group.

The squadron provides supplies, equipment and fuels to the 412th Test Wing, Air Force Test Center, Air Force Research Laboratory Detachment 7, NASA and more than 50 associate units.

Specifically, 412th LRS provides logistical support related to supplies and equipment, vehicle operations, vehicle maintenance, traffic management, deployment planning and operations, fuels and logistics plans.

The 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron sent out four buses early Oct. 16, 2015, to assist the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol in transporting motorists who had been trapped in a mudslide on State Route 58 east of Tehachapi.

They receive, inspect, issue and deliver parts and supplies required for aircraft and base support. The squadron also receives stores, delivers and maintains accountability of aircraft fuel, ground fuels, MOGAS and diesel. The transportation services maintains the base vehicle fleet, which provides vehicular transportation to support Research Development Test & Evaluation programs, transiting aircrews, distinguished visitors, Public Affairs tours, and provides for passenger travel, household goods movement and movement of cargo.

The activation of the 412th LRS was the culmination of more than a decade of Air Force and Edwards AFB transitions including the merger of the Transportation and Supply career fields; the assumption of Edwards Transportation responsibilities from the 412th Civil Engineering Directorate (now group); the deactivation of the old supply squadron; and assuming logistics planning responsibilities. Air Force Material Command requires all of its subordinate commands to have a logistics readiness squadron, which was finally achieved Oct. 10, 2013.



 

