October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month



Do you know someone who is a victim of violence or in an abusive relationship?

There are ways you can help him or her….

1) Be sure the time and place is safe to discuss concerns.

2) Be patient and listen.

3) Encourage them to seek help and support through support groups, family, and friends.

4) Respect the person’s choices. Do not judge.

5) Show support by connecting the person to resources – Family Advocacy Program 661-277-5292.

6) Report it, especially if there are children in the home.



