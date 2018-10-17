Edwards ‘looks, listens, learns’ during fire prevention week

Members of the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., community had an up-close look at base fire department operations and received valuable knowledge during 2018 Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-12, 2018.

Throughout the week, Edwards AFB Fire Department members visited the Exchange, base schools and held open houses at Fire Station 2 on main base and Fire Station 4 at the Air Force Research Laboratory “Rocket Lab.”

Fire fighters put on firefighting demonstrations and conducted fire extinguisher training along with handing out information and complimentary food during the open houses.

“Working in the fire service for many years, we know that people often make choices in fire situations that jeopardize their safety or even cost them their lives,” explained Mike Pinan, Edwards AFB Fire Prevention assistant chief. “We need to do a better job of teaching people about the potentially life-saving difference escape planning and practice can make while motivating them to take action.”

This year’s “Look. Listen. Learn.” campaign highlights three steps people can take to help quickly and safely escape a fire:

* Look for places fire could start

* Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm.

* Learn two ways out of every room.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.