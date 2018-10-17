Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

October 17, 2018
 

Team Edwards helps salute Antelope Valley youth

Tags:
Giancarlo Casem
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

A student flies an aircraft in a flight simulator during the 27th annual Salute to Youth career fair at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center in Lancaster, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018. The flight simulator was provided by the 812th Aircraft Instrumentation Test Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base. The simulator helps engineers showcase some of the work they do at Edwards.

Various organizations from Edwards Air Force Base participated in the 27th annual Salute to Youth career fair at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center in Lancaster, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018.

The career fair connects local teenage school children with representatives from both the private and public employment sectors. The goal of the event is to educate children about the numerous career options available to them from within the Antelope Valley.

“We’re here to talk to roughly 2,400 students about careers at Edwards and in engineering specifically,” said Larry Dale, 812th Aircraft Instrumentation Test Squadron, Aircraft Modification chief. “We let them fly our flight simulators to encourage them to think about engineering as a career field. We talked to them about math, science and engineering and different jobs at Edwards.”

Dale’s team brought two different flight simulators as attention-grabbing tools to connect with the children at the fair. Dale is a native of the Antelope Valley and said events such as the career fair would have been beneficial to him when he was younger. He hopes that by attending the fair he can spark some interest in the engineering field with his young audience.

“Having kids of my own, I think it’s nice to give back to the community,” Dale said. “The people I bring out here with me are our brand new engineers, right out of college. They can relate to the kids, they can talk to them about their college experiences, about what college classes they should take and why they chose engineering as a career field.”

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Ashley Vu, an engineer with 412th Civil Engineer Group at Edwards Air Force Base, talks with high school students about her job as an engineer during the 27th annual Salute to Youth career fair at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center in Lancaster, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018.

Another engineer present at the event was Ashley Vu, a civil engineer with the 412th Civil Engineer Group. She talked to the children about her job as a civil engineer, and while not as glitzy as an aeronautical engineer, it is still a viable career field and has important day-to-day functions.

“It’s important to let kids know what we do as an engineer and why we chose the profession,” Vu said. “I talked to quite a lot of kids and it seems like they don’t really know what civil engineers do and why it’s important to be an engineer and why we need engineers out there in the world.”

Vu also said that she hopes her presence at the fair as a young, Asian-American woman, would help to inspire other girls to consider engineering as a career.

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Ria, a military working dog, and Senior Airman Gibran Hernandez, both with 412th Security Forces Squadron, provide a demonstration of suspect apprehension operations during the 27th annual Salute to Youth career fair at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center in Lancaster, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018. Airmen from the 412th SFS were on hand to educate high school children about possible careers with the Air Force.

“I think seeing a young woman who is actually an engineer gives them the inspiration to actually become an engineer,” Vu said. “It gives them hope that if they want to be an engineer, and they’re a minority woman, it can happen. All they have to do is work really hard in school and stay focused; the most important thing is to have a goal. Engineering is not easy, as long as they want it, they’ll get it.”

Besides civilian engineers, Edwards was also represented by active duty personnel. Airmen from the 412th Security Forces Squadron were on hand to highlight some of the tools and equipment they utilize as part of their job providing police services to the base. They were there to educate the high school children about other career fields offered by the Air Force and to dispel popular myths.

“The Air Force is a great job, they’ve really helped me out a lot,” said Senior Airman Gibran Hernandez, 412th SFS. “When people hear about the Air Force they think we really don’t do much, you’re either a pilot or you’re behind a desk. So we’re out here trying to show people that we’re out there every day; we all get to work with the dogs. We have one of the greatest jobs in the world.”
 

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Bayram Kurbanov, an engineer with 412th Civil Engineer Group at Edwards Air Force Base, talks with high school students about his job as an engineer during the 27th annual Salute to Youth career fair at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center in Lancaster, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Ria, a military working dog, and Senior Airman Gibran Hernandez, both with 412th Security Forces Squadron, provide a demonstration of suspect apprehension operations during the 27th annual Salute to Youth career fair at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center in Lancaster, Calif., Oct. 11. Airmen from the 412th SFS were on hand to educate high school children about possible careers with the Air Force.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety
eafb-fire2

Edwards ‘looks, listens, learns’ during fire prevention week

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., fire fighters demonstrate how they would put out a car fire during an open house at Fire Station #4 at the Air Force Research Laboratory Detachment 7, Oct....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

Armed Forces kick off NLCS Game 3

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem A C-17 Globemaster III flies over Dodger Stadium during the opening ceremony of Game 3 of Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
eafb-domestic

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Do you know someone who is a victim of violence or in an abusive relationship?  There are ways you can help him or her…. 1) Be sure the time and place is safe to discuss concerns. 2) Be patient and listen. 3) Encourage t...
 
Full Story »

 