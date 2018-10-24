Edwards ducks, covers for Great ShakeOut

Across Edwards Air Force Base in California, thousands of military, civilians and contractors ducked underneath tables or stood in doorways as a simulated, massive earthquake shook the area Oct. 18, 2018.

In conjunction with the annual Great ShakeOut national exercise drill, Edwards conducted exercise Desert Wind 18-04.

After the simulated shaking stopped, people exited their buildings and hangars for rallying points to take accountability and make sure everyone was okay.

Some offices and units had to relocate to another facility to demonstrate how they would continue their mission away from their normal duty locations.

The simulate earthquake took place at 10:18 a.m. on the 10th anniversary of the nationwide ShakeOut exercise drill aimed to prepare Americans for the unexpected.

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could affect the area if they were to actually take place, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The drills are an annual opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness. These events are made possible through a collaboration between several agencies including the USGS and local governments.

For more earthquake preparedness tips, visit the USGS website at https://www.usgs.gov/faqs/what-are-great-shakeout-earthquake-drills?qt-news_science_products=0#qt-news_science_products.