Desert Eagle – Edwards


Sports

October 24, 2018
 

Local company supports DHS Wrestling

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Ray Wilkens, president of INQU, LLC (left), and Mike Cook, Desert Wrestling Booster Club president, pose with an American flag that was donated to Wilkens for supporting Desert High School Wrestling.

Desert High School Wrestling has been fortunate to be supported by organizations on base as well as local companies over the years and the Scorpions’ fortunes continue this year.

INQU, LLC, a local Service Disabled Veteran & Women-Owned Small Business providing engineering and technical services to the Edwards AFB and China Lake test community, recently donated $1,500 to the Desert High School Wrestling Booster Club. 

Ray Wilkens, INQU President and long-time member of the Edwards flight test community, realizes the importance of high school wrestling from the days when his sons wrestled.  Wilkens said he was proud to be a supporter of Desert Wrestling and hopes to be able to continue supporting the program.

As a token of their appreciation, the Desert Wrestling Booster Club donated a United States flag flown on an F-35 Lightning II of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and F-35 Integrated Test Force to Wilkens. 

“Every year we receive awesome support from organizations like the 461st and INQU to ensure we are able to carry on the sport of wrestling on Edwards at Desert High School,” said Mike Cook, Desert Wrestling Booster Club President and member of the 412th Range Squadron.     
 
Cook added the funds raised by the booster club will pay for in-season tournaments, team dinners, pay for overnight trips/hotel costs and the end-of-season awards banquet. 

Cook encourages everyone to come out and support the Scorpions once the season starts after Thanksgiving.



 

