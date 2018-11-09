Local

Volunteers needed at Edwards AFB schools

The schools at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., are in need of volunteers in tutoring, recess/lunch helpers, sports and after-school activities.

Applications are available at the Muroc Joint Unified School District website: http://muroc.k12.ca.us/district-forms/, or on base at the Youth Center and Airman and Family Readiness Center. You can also download and print the form at https://www.edwards.af.mil/Portals/50/documents/Volunteer_Form___Revised_3_2015.pdf?ver=2018-11-08-114429-993.

Annual tuberculosis tests are required. The TB tests need to have the medical office’s stamp on the volunteer application or a copy of their test results attached.

Some volunteer applicants may need to be fingerprinted. The general rule of thumb for whether a volunteer needs to be fingerprinted would be if their role requires them to work alone with students, which means without school personnel present. Examples included coaches, tutors and van drivers, among other duties.

Chaperones, classroom volunteers, etc., would not need to be fingerprinted.

If a volunteer needs to be fingerprinted, they will need to pick up a request form at the MJUSD district office at 17100 Foothill Ave., North Edwards, California, 93523.

After the request form is picked up, fingerprinting can be done at the Kern County Sheriff’s Mojave Substation; California City Police Department; Fast Response Security (California City); or at American Post and Parcel in Lancaster. Fingerprinting fees apply.

For more information on volunteering, call the Edwards’ school liaison office at 661-277-2456. You can also call the MJUSD office at 760-769-4821.