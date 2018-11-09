Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

November 9, 2018
 

Volunteers needed at Edwards AFB schools

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

A classroom at Branch Elementary School on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The schools at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., are in need of volunteers in tutoring, recess/lunch helpers, sports and after-school activities.

Applications are available at the Muroc Joint Unified School District website: http://muroc.k12.ca.us/district-forms/, or on base at the Youth Center and Airman and Family Readiness Center. You can also download and print the form at https://www.edwards.af.mil/Portals/50/documents/Volunteer_Form___Revised_3_2015.pdf?ver=2018-11-08-114429-993.

Annual tuberculosis tests are required. The TB tests need to have the medical office’s stamp on the volunteer application or a copy of their test results attached.

Some volunteer applicants may need to be fingerprinted. The general rule of thumb for whether a volunteer needs to be fingerprinted would be if their role requires them to work alone with students, which means without school personnel present. Examples included coaches, tutors and van drivers, among other duties.

Chaperones, classroom volunteers, etc., would not need to be fingerprinted.

If a volunteer needs to be fingerprinted, they will need to pick up a request form at the MJUSD district office at 17100 Foothill Ave., North Edwards, California, 93523.

After the request form is picked up, fingerprinting can be done at the Kern County Sheriff’s Mojave Substation; California City Police Department; Fast Response Security (California City); or at American Post and Parcel in Lancaster. Fingerprinting fees apply.

For more information on volunteering, call the Edwards’ school liaison office at 661-277-2456. You can also call the MJUSD office at 760-769-4821.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
Related
More from Local
   
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph

Air Force Test Center gets new top NCO

Air Force photograph Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ditore Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ditore is the new command chief for the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Ditore comes to Edwards from Kadena Air Base, Japan...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Combined, interagency medical training enhances care for Airmen

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Senior Airman Mark Graham, 412th Security Forces Squadron, provides hands-on training on an M16 rifle to a 412th Medical Group Airman during a training event at Edwards Air Force Base, Ca...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

AF team talks space with Edwards test experts

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Frank Dones, 412th Range Squadron director of operations (right), discusses the squadron’s capabilities with Air Force colonels visiting Edwards to gain insight on test and evaluation e...
 
Full Story »

 