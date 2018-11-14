Wanted: Volunteer income tax preparers

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Tax Center is looking for volunteers to help during the upcoming 2019 tax season.

Each year, the U.S. Air Force assists military members and their families by providing free income tax preparation and filing.

The upcoming tax center season officially starts early February and ends April 15, 2019. There are several new and exciting changes to the Federal tax code and this is your opportunity to learn them.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program depends on the support of volunteers who can commit their time and effort to preparing and filing tax returns. In 2018, the Edwards AFB Tax Center processed over $500,000 in refunds while saving $54,000 in tax preparation fees for clients. The success of this program is due to the dedication and active participation of volunteers from across the community. Whether military or civilian, officer or enlisted, anyone interested can volunteer.

This upcoming tax season, the center plans to open two days per week and limit their clientele to active duty, junior enlisted (E1–E6) military members. If a surplus in volunteer support exists, the Edwards Tax Center may expand its eligibility to include additional active duty ranks and/or retirees.

Volunteers will act as IRS-certified tax preparers. Accordingly, volunteers must complete the IRS certification course scheduled for Jan. 8-11, 2019. Volunteers will also be required to complete the California Franchise Tax Board course scheduled for Jan. 22-25, 2019. Both courses will be held at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center at 90 Farrell Drive, Bldg. 5620. Each training is web-based and volunteers will need to bring their own laptops.

We request all commanders and civilian leaders allow as many volunteers from their units to participate as is practicable. Volunteers will be considered to be on duty when volunteering at the tax center. Please note, once a VITA volunteer is trained, we respectfully request eight hours of service per week in the Edwards Tax Center.

Thank you for your support in bringing this service to our community.

If anyone is interested, please contact Capt. Tiffany Johnson at 661-277-3161, or email tiffany.johnson@us.af.mil.