Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

November 21, 2018
 

412th Test Wing Warrior of the Week

eafb-warrior
Airman 1st Class Parris Gonzalez is the 412th Test Wing Warrior of the Week.

Gonzalez is an aviation resource manager at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School where she helps manage the school’s busy flight operations.

She hails from Dallas, Texas, where she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force while a senior in high school. She left for Basic Military Training three weeks after she graduated.

Her Air Force career so far has taken her to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Keesler Air Force Base, Miss.; and here at Edwards.

She hopes to finish her bachelor’s degree and be selected into the Air Force nursing program. Gonzalez also hopes to be stationed overseas one day and be promoted to staff sergeant in the next few years.

Gonzalez enjoys flying, volunteering at the elementary school and continuing her college education.

She is also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Gonzalez for being selected as the 412th TW Warrior of the Week!



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary
eafb-tgiving-general

Happy Thanksgiving from TW commander

412th Test Wing Team, Thanksgiving is upon us, and it provides a great opportunity for each of us to reflect upon the many things for which we have to be thankful.  It is also a day to reflect on how fortunate we are as a nati...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

FSS Thanksgiving week holiday hours

The 412th Force Support Squadron has released its Thanksgiving holiday hours for the week. Thursday, Nov. 22 All 412th Force Support Squadron facilities will be CLOSED except the following: Aero Club is flying sunrise to sunset (office closed). High Desert Inn, Joshua Tree Dining Facility: Breakfast:  6 a.m.-8 a.m. Holiday Meal:  11 a.m.-1 p.m. Holiday...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay

F-35s begin Auto GCAS test flights

Lockheed Martin photograph by Darin Russell Two F-35s taxi down a taxi-way at Edwards Air Force Base. The 461st Flight Test Squadron has recently begun flight testing the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS) ...
 
Full Story »

 