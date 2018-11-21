Desert Eagle – Edwards


Happy Thanksgiving from TW commander

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert
412th Test Wing commander

412th Test Wing Team,

Thanksgiving is upon us, and it provides a great opportunity for each of us to reflect upon the many things for which we have to be thankful.  It is also a day to reflect on how fortunate we are as a nation; America has truly been blessed. 

As I reflect on my blessings, I cannot overemphasize how thankful I am for you. I am thankful for your professionalism. I am thankful for your dedication. I am thankful for your care and concern for one another. I am thankful for your service. I am thankful for our community who supports and appreciates us. I am thankful for our nation that does the same.  I am thankful for our family members and loved one who serve our nation by our sides. I am thankful that I am inspired, challenged, convicted and encouraged daily as I see you in action here at the Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe. I am thankful for your impact on the warfighter. I am thankful that we serve at a hallowed and historical location.  I am thankful that you continue to make history today. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve this great nation.

Thank you and have a Happy Thanksgiving! 



 

