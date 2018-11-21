Happy Thanksgiving from TW commander

The 412th Force Support Squadron has released its Thanksgiving holiday hours for the week. Thursday, Nov. 22 All 412th Force Support Squadron facilities will be CLOSED except the following: Aero Club is flying sunrise to sunset (office closed). High Desert Inn, Joshua Tree Dining Facility: Breakfast: 6 a.m.-8 a.m. Holiday Meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Holiday...