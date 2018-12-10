Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

December 10, 2018
 

Airmen battle enemy, elements in latest readiness exercise

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airmen take cover from simulated enemy fire at North Base during the latest readiness exercise Dec. 6, 2018.

On a cold, dark and dreary day, 80 Airmen put on their mission oriented protected posture suits, grabbed their weapons and went to war.

Their mission was to protect their forward operating base from enemy attack.

Sporadic machine gun fire and loud bangs could be heard from outside the FOB.

This was the scene for Edwards Air Force Base’s [Calif.] latest readiness exercise, which lasted the entire week from Dec. 3-7.

Earlier in the week, wing and tenant unit Airmen processed through the Personnel Deployment Function where they received all their gear and prepared to deploy, with the final exercise event taking place at Edwards’ North Base.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airmen in full mission oriented protective posture gear practice first aid on a casualty dummy during the latest readiness exercise Dec. 6, 2018.

“Our Dec. 6 event simulated our forces operating in a forward operation location (FOL) in a [chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear] contested environment,” said Master Sgt. Victor Alvarez, 412th Test Wing Inspector General Office.

Enemy forces played by other Edwards Airmen simulated the attacks while the “deployed” Airmen returned fire with weapons equipped with blank ammunition. First aid and chemical/biological protection measures were also practiced.

North Base was picked as the location due to its rugged and isolation.  

“We wanted to put them in the most austere conditions possible,” said Randall Wells, 412th TW IG Office.

While many Edwards Airmen are not strangers to deploying, quarterly readiness exercises are done to focus on full spectrum combat readiness, according to exercise planners, which is a theme in the 2018 National Defense Strategy and a priority of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David Goldfein.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airmen take cover and return fire during the latest readiness exercise Dec. 6, 2018, at North Base. Their mission was to protect their forward operating base in a faraway country from enemy attack.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

On a cold, dark and dreary day, 80 Airmen put on their mission oriented protected posture suits, grabbed their weapons and went to war at North Base for the latest readiness exercise Dec. 6, 2018. Their mission was to protect their forward operating base in a faraway country from enemy attack.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

STARBASE officially blasts off with ceremony, rocket launch

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Members of the new STARBASE staff wearing the black shirts (left to right): Lourdes Talamantez, Caitlin Craig and Janet Creech, join fifth grade students Ananda and William, along with Br...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Edwards AFB kicks off holiday season with Winterfest

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Santa Claus talks to a young member of the Edwards community during Winterfest at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Nov. 30, 2018. Winterfest is an annual event that allows members of the co...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
eafb-general

One weekend at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.–This past weekend was not particularly different than the norm here at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Yet, our routine provided another stark example of how we are making history here today ...
 
Full Story »

 