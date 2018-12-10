Edwards AFB kicks off holiday season with Winterfest

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem
Santa Claus talks to a young member of the Edwards community during Winterfest at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Nov. 30, 2018. Winterfest is an annual event that allows members of the community to ring in the start of the holiday season.
Friends and families of the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., community attended the annual Winterfest event kicking off the holiday season, Nov. 30. 2018.
Various organizations throughout Team Edwards banded together to put together the event which saw hundreds of community members enjoying the night’s festivities. Entertainment for the night included a scooter park, carriage rides, ice skating, live music from the Rosamond High School Band, musical group Just Us and country musician McKenna Faith.
Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, commander of the 412th Test Wing, welcomes members of the Edwards community as well as the Mackey family, a Gold Star Family, during Winterfest Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018.
Musical quartet Just Us performs at Winterfest at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018.
Country music musician McKenna Faith performs at Winterfest at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018.
A Team Edwards member discusses cars with a Corvette car club member during the car show portion of Winterfest at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30., 2018.
Members of local Corvette car clubs pose for a photo following a tour of an F-35 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018.