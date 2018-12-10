Edwards AFB kicks off holiday season with Winterfest

Friends and families of the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., community attended the annual Winterfest event kicking off the holiday season, Nov. 30. 2018.

Various organizations throughout Team Edwards banded together to put together the event which saw hundreds of community members enjoying the night’s festivities. Entertainment for the night included a scooter park, carriage rides, ice skating, live music from the Rosamond High School Band, musical group Just Us and country musician McKenna Faith.

