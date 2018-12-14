

Airman 1st Class Johnny Cote is the 412th Test Wing Warrior of the Week.

Cote works in the 412th Test Wing Command Section as an administrative specialist.

He hails from Bangor, Maine, where he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 2017. Edwards AFB is his first assignment.

Cote hopes to be promoted to senior airman below-the-zone and then make staff sergeant on his first opportunity. He also is seeking a bachelor’s degree in business management. Cote is also looking into becoming an officer through the Air Force’s Officer Training School.

He enjoys spending time with his wife, baseball and traveling.

Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Cote for being selected as the 412th TW Warrior of the Week!