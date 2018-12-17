Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

December 17, 2018
 

Fire chief retires after 42 years of service

Timothy Johnson
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Retiring Fire Chief, Michael Hurles, presents flowers to his wife, Tammy, thanking her for her support during his retirement ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018. Hurles retired after 42 years of service.

Installation Fire Chief Michael Hurles retired after 42 years of service during a ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018.

As Installation Fire Chief, Hurles led a workforce of 113 civilian and military fire fighters operating out of five fire stations.

He accepted the responsibility of providing fire protection for 14 air platforms, 773 facilities that cover more than 308,000 acres of base property, and 12,000 personnel within the community without any negative impacts or delays to the Air Force Flight Test Center mission and projects. 

Additionally, he championed the introduction of multi-agency response for active-shooter events by ensuring fire, security forces, and emergency medical services followed the same response protocols.

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Retiring Fire Chief, Michael Hurles,receives his certificate of retirement from Maj. Brian Anderson, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, during a retirement ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018.

Hurles fostered relationships with surrounding counties and California City by providing fire protection and emergency medical response, through mutual aid agreements, in an expedient manner limiting loss to life, property and endangerment to the environment. His knowledge led to successful fire protection programs covering space shuttle missions to multiple projects at AFRL encompassing TAM Motor Testing, advanced third-stage rocket motor tests, Trident missile testing, Atlas solid rocket booster, and XLR program.

Hurles’ 42 years of service led to Edwards playing a large role in fire and emergency services by winning the 1993 “Best Fire Department in the Air Force” award; “Best Large Fire Department in Air Force Materiel Command” in 2004, 2013 and 2014; and the “Fire Prevention Program of the Year in Air Force Materiel Command” award in 2015. 

Under his purview, members of the department received the “Chief Fire Officer of the Year” award in 2015 and 2016; and the “Fire Instructor of the Year in Air Force Materiel Command” for 2017.
 

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Members of the Edwards Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services pose for a group photo with retiring Fire Chief, Michael Hurles, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
afmc-cc

Bunch nominated to command AFMC

Lt. Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. has been nominated by President Trump for a fourth star to become the next commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He currently serves as Military Deputy, ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Range Innovation Team and ‘Innovation Makerspace’

Innovation starts with individuals who strive to make a difference.  Greg Myers led the Range Innovation Team, tracking all active innovation efforts in addition to pursuing his personal innovation project, the “Innovation Makerspace.” His efforts as an individual and team leader were recognized through 412th Test Wing quarterly award wins as the Innovator of the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
eafb-warrior

412th Test Wing Warrior of the Week

Airman 1st Class Johnny Cote is the 412th Test Wing Warrior of the Week. Cote works in the 412th Test Wing Command Section as an administrative specialist. He hails from Bangor, Maine, where he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in...
 
Full Story »

 