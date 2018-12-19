Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

December 19, 2018
 

Commanders greet Team Edwards at base gates

eafb-gates1

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Lt. Col. Vinh Tran, 412th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, hands out candy canes to a Team Edwards member at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018.
 

eafb-gates2

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Lt. Col. Neva Vanderschaegen, 412th Medical Support Squadron commander, hands out candy canes to a Team Edwards member at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018.
 

eafb-gates3

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Col. Ryan Blake, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School commandant, hands out candy canes to a Team Edwards member at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018.
 

eafb-gates4

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Lt. Col. Vinh Tran, 412 Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Jennie Sheffield, 412th Medical Operations Squadron commander, greet a Team Edwards member at Edwards Air Force, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018.
 

eafb-gates5

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Lt. Col. Neva Vanderschaegen, 412th Medical Support Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Jennie Sheffield, 412th Medical Operations Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Vinh Tran, 412th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, and Col. Ryan Blake, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School commandant, don reflective belts prior to handing out candy canes and greeting morning commuters at Edwards Air Force, California, Dec. 17. (U.S. Air Force photo Giancarlo Casem)



 

Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Edwards CAP Squadron 84 remembers, honors during Wreaths Across America Day

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Edwards Air Force Base Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 84 United States Air Force Auxiliary hosted a National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at Flag Park at Edwards Air Force Bas...
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Fire chief retires after 42 years of service

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Retiring Fire Chief, Michael Hurles, presents flowers to his wife, Tammy, thanking her for her support during his retirement ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018. Hur...
 
Air Force
afmc-cc

Bunch nominated to command AFMC

Lt. Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. has been nominated by President Trump for a fourth star to become the next commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He currently serves as Military Deputy, ...
 
