Edwards CAP Squadron 84 remembers, honors during Wreaths Across America Day

Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 84 United States Air Force Auxiliary from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted a National Wreaths Across America Day at Flag Park on Edwards Dec. 15, 2018.

According to the Wreaths Across America website, each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states.

Stories of heroism were read at the local ceremony held across the street from Air Force Test Center Headquarters. Young members of Edwards CAP Squadron 84 presented wreaths to honor each military service including the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Merchant Marines.

“Today, thousands of Civil Air Patrol members across the United States are conducting ceremonies like this one and laying wreaths at veterans’ graves all across our land,” said CAP Maj. Gailmary Harper, Edwards CAP Squadron 84 public affairs officer. “Each wreath is a symbol of the special qualities our veterans embody, for each wreath is made up of 10 individual balsam bouquets, representing 10 special qualities: faith, love, strength, honesty, humility, ambition, optimism, concern, pride, and finally, hope.”

Attending from the 412th Test Wing were Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jason Botts, wing chaplain; Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Langston, 412th Security Forces Squadron; and Lt. Col. Adam Goodpasture; 419th Flight Test Squadron.

To learn more about Edwards AFB’s Civil Air Patrol Squadron 84 and its activities, visit their website at http://sq84.cawgcap.org/.