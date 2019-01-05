Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 5, 2019
 

Edwards breaks ground on new fire station

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Joe Jones Air Force photograph by Joe Jones

Members of the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron and its firefighters, pose for a ceremonial ground breaking photo Dec. 14, 2018, where a new fire station will be constructed on the flightline.

Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California received an early gift right before the holidays Dec. 14, 2018.

Base leadership joined members of the 412th Civil Engineer Group and its firefighters, along with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, to break ground on a new fire station on the flightline.

The $22.4 million project was awarded in May 2018, according to the 412th CEG.

The new 41,408 square feet fire station will house 20 firefighters, their equipment and 17 firefighting vehicles. It will be located by Hangar 1210.

The firefighters will primarily respond to emergencies on the main airfield and to structural fires in within immediate vicinity to the main airfield.

According to base civil engineers, this is a critical replacement of the existing fire station near the Edwards control tower that is over 50 years old and antiquated.

Air Force photograph by Joe Jones Air Force photograph by Joe Jones

Base leadership joined members of the 412th Civil Engineer Group and its firefighters, along with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, to break ground on a new fire station on the flightline Dec. 14, 2018.

The new fire station will include:

*  Five vehicle bays for aircraft rescue vehicles and eight bays for structural fire engines
*  Dormitory quarters for 20 firefighters with showers and personal equipment storage
* A kitchen with a walk-in cooler, a dining area and recreational area
* A fitness room and laundry room
* An infectious disease control room
* Computer training/testing room and administrative offices
* A dispatch center that can serve as an alternate emergency control center
* A parkling lot for 25 vehicles

The 412th CEG says construction is scheduled to be completed by May 2020 with demolition of the existing flightline fire station to follow shortly after.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Bradley Hicks

Arnold Air Force Base hosts 2018 Air Force Test Center Strategic Offsite

Air Force photograph by Bradley Hicks Brig. Gen. Christopher Azzano, commander of the Air Force Test Center, second from right, receives an update on upcoming Service Life Extension Program projects at AEDC from TSS Capital Imp...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-marathon

Air Force Marathon makes major changes for 2019

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Holly Ardern Runners participate in the 2018 Air Force Marathon. The Air Force Marathon opened registration for their 2019 event Jan. 1 with major changes designed to improve the experience...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Bradley Hicks

Q & A with test center commander

Air Force photograph by Bradley Hicks Air Force Test Center Commander Brig. Gen. Christopher Azzano, right, is greeted by Sean Smith outside of the Aerodynamic & Propulsion Test Unit during Azzano’s Nov. 16 tour of Arnold...
 
Full Story »

 