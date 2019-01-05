Edwards breaks ground on new fire station

Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California received an early gift right before the holidays Dec. 14, 2018.

Base leadership joined members of the 412th Civil Engineer Group and its firefighters, along with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, to break ground on a new fire station on the flightline.

The $22.4 million project was awarded in May 2018, according to the 412th CEG.

The new 41,408 square feet fire station will house 20 firefighters, their equipment and 17 firefighting vehicles. It will be located by Hangar 1210.

The firefighters will primarily respond to emergencies on the main airfield and to structural fires in within immediate vicinity to the main airfield.

According to base civil engineers, this is a critical replacement of the existing fire station near the Edwards control tower that is over 50 years old and antiquated.

The new fire station will include:

* Five vehicle bays for aircraft rescue vehicles and eight bays for structural fire engines

* Dormitory quarters for 20 firefighters with showers and personal equipment storage

* A kitchen with a walk-in cooler, a dining area and recreational area

* A fitness room and laundry room

* An infectious disease control room

* Computer training/testing room and administrative offices

* A dispatch center that can serve as an alternate emergency control center

* A parkling lot for 25 vehicles

The 412th CEG says construction is scheduled to be completed by May 2020 with demolition of the existing flightline fire station to follow shortly after.