Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 7, 2019
 

Future leader set to attend Air Force Academy

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Lancaster High School student Enrique Arjona sits down for a talk with Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, at 412th TW Headquarters Jan. 2, 2018. Arjona was congratulated on his acceptance to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Another local high school student is on his way to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Enrique Arjona of Lancaster High School has been accepted to the service academy and will leave for school after he graduates this spring.

Arjona, along with his mother, Monica Mancera, were invited to 412th Test Wing Headquarters to be congratulated by Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th TW commander, and Col. Kirk Reagan, 412th TW vice commander, Jan. 2.

Mancera works as an administrator at the 412th Medical Group Main Clinic on Edwards. She said her son has wanted to attend the AFA since he was around 11 years old and has stuck with his dream to this day.

Arjona plans on majoring in aeronautical engineering and wants to fly fighter jets in the Air Force, preferably the F-22 Raptor.

View more information on applying to the Air Force Academy by visiting https://www.usafa.af.mil/.
 

Lancaster High School student Enrique Arjona (right) and his mother, Monica Mancera, talks with Col. Kirk Reagan, 412th Test Wing vice commander, at 412th TW Headquarters Jan. 2, 2018. Arjona was congratulated on his acceptance to the U.S. Air Force Academy.



 

