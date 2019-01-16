AFMC mobile app now available on USAF Connect



The Air Force Materiel Command is excited to announce the launch of the AFMC command mobile application in USAF Connect.

Personnel are invited to install the USAF Connect application from the Apple App Store or Google Play and select the Air Force Materiel Command when prompted to add favorites. Once favorited, users can swipe left from the USAF Connect home screen to see the command platform. Users can favorite up to 10 organizations, making it easy to get the information they need anytime, anywhere, from the palm of their hands.

This AFMC app augments traditional command communication tools by consolidating multiple resources in a single location, easing access to information and news from all channels. The app aims to improve workforce engagement and efficiency by providing an array of robust features that enhance access to the information personnel need to manage their Air Force life and career.

Top features in the AFMC sub-app include:

* AFMC general information and contacts

* News and social media streams

* Emergency contacts and resources

* Air Force guides and fitness information

* Mentoring resources

* AFMC podcast streams

*…and more

Additional features are planned for future release, and user feedback is solicited to ensure the app meets the needs of users across the command. AFMC personnel are encouraged to download USAF Connect and add the unit sub-app to their favorites. The app cannot be used to track your location and it collects no personal data.

Download USAF Connect:

* USAF Connect – Apple App Store

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/usaf-connect/id1403806821?mt=8

* USAF Connect – Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.m360connect.usaf

USAF Connect is an Air Force-wide mobile app designed to enable, engage and empower Airmen by centralizing and increasing access to the information they need for their careers. In addition to providing headquarters-level information, local units can maintain sub-apps, accessible through the USAF Connect Favorites Portal.