Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

January 16, 2019
 

AFMC mobile app now available on USAF Connect

Marisa Alia-Novobilski
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

eafb-app
The Air Force Materiel Command is excited to announce the launch of the AFMC command mobile application in USAF Connect.

Personnel are invited to install the USAF Connect application from the Apple App Store or Google Play and select the Air Force Materiel Command when prompted to add favorites. Once favorited, users can swipe left from the USAF Connect home screen to see the command platform. Users can favorite up to 10 organizations, making it easy to get the information they need anytime, anywhere, from the palm of their hands. 

This AFMC app augments traditional command communication tools by consolidating multiple resources in a single location, easing access to information and news from all channels. The app aims to improve workforce engagement and efficiency by providing an array of robust features that enhance access to the information personnel need to manage their Air Force life and career.

Top features in the AFMC sub-app include:

* AFMC general information and contacts
* News and social media streams
* Emergency contacts and resources
* Air Force guides and fitness information
* Mentoring resources
* AFMC podcast streams
*…and more

Additional features are planned for future release, and user feedback is solicited to ensure the app meets the needs of users across the command. AFMC personnel are encouraged to download USAF Connect and add the unit sub-app to their favorites. The app cannot be used to track your location and it collects no personal data.

Download USAF Connect:

* USAF Connect – Apple App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/usaf-connect/id1403806821?mt=8  

* USAF Connect – Google Play 
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.m360connect.usaf  

USAF Connect is an Air Force-wide mobile app designed to enable, engage and empower Airmen by centralizing and increasing access to the information they need for their careers. In addition to providing headquarters-level information, local units can maintain sub-apps, accessible through the USAF Connect Favorites Portal. 



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

U.S. military says service members killed in Syria blast

Two U.S. service members, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting DOD were killed and three service members were injured while conducting a local engagement in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019. The troops were killed in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria, the U.S. military said, an attack that came...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

CCAF no longer required for promotion

Due to an update to the enlisted personnel handbook, an associate’s degree from the Community College of the Air Force is no longer required for promotions, however, master sergeants still have to keep education in mind for their enlisted performance reports. While the CCAF itself is no longer required, an associate’s degree or higher is...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

AFTC’s top civilian up for DOD award

A “diversity of experience” is what David K. Robertson attributes to his rise from a GS-07 entry-level engineer to a member of the U.S. Government’s Senior Executive Service. He began his career at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., straight out of Fresno State University in 1986 and today he helps oversee a $31 billion test...
 
Full Story »

 