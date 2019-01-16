Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

January 16, 2019
 

CCAF no longer required for promotion

Written by: tomlear
Written by: tomlear

Due to an update to the enlisted personnel handbook, an associate’s degree from the Community College of the Air Force is no longer required for promotions, however, master sergeants still have to keep education in mind for their enlisted performance reports.

While the CCAF itself is no longer required, an associate’s degree or higher is mandatory for promotion to senior master sergeant, according to the revised Air Force Handbook 36-2618, The Enlisted Force Structure.

For Master Sergeant EPR’s, The CCAF block will now be marked “yes” if an Airman has been conferred for an associate or higher degree from a regionally or nationally accredited institution prior to the static closeout date. Revisions will be made to AFI 36-2406 Officer and Enlisted Evaluation System, and AF Form 911.

The change in degree requirements may help enlistees coming into the service with credits or completed degrees from the civilian world receive proper education recognition. It may also help those who want to pursue degree programs outside the Air Force during their time in the service.



 

