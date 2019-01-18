Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 18, 2019
 

Feed the Dragon: 412th TW unveils next step in innovation campaign

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
The 412th Test Wing commander and the Hustle Squad Innovation Team introduced a new mascot — Eddie the Dragon, who is hungry for innovative ideas. Compimentary t-shirts were passed out to different units on base Jan. 15, 2019.

The 116 Day Innovation Blitz is complete and it’s time for the next leg of Team Edwards’ innovation journey.

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, toured the base Jan. 15 where he discussed with several units the next step in the wing’s innovation campaign.

He began the tour at the test wing headquarters building where he showed his “Manifesto for Innovation” video and introduced the Innovation Culture Wall to dozens of attendees. The wall features thought-provoking illustrations with messages such as, “We must not hide behind rules and regulations” and “’No’ is just an excuse.”

Teichert said the groundwork has been laid and now it is time for action.

“For the last 116 days we’ve gone through our innovation blitz,” said Teichert. “That was a period to develop a culture to help us till and fertilize the ground of innovation and now we’re taking the next step, which is activating to get ideas going and energize our force so any Airman, at any time, can feel comfortable raising their hand with ideas of ways to do things better.”

The general and his 412th Test Wing Hustle Squad Innovation Team also introduced a new mascot for Edwards AFB’s innovation campaign — Eddie the Dragon. The dragon is hungry for ideas, according to the innovation team.

The 412th Test Wing commander and the Hustle Squad Innovation Team unveiled the Innovation Culture Wall in Bldg. 2750 to dozens of attendees of the 116 Day Innovation Blitz finale Jan. 15, 2019. The wall features thought-provoking illustrations with messages such as, “We must not hide behind rules and regulations” and “’No’ is just an excuse.”

People can now submit their ideas to the U.S. Air Force Ideation Platform. There, they can login and find “Eddie’s Big Quest for Innovation,” which is one of several Air Force innovation campaigns listed. Once on Eddie’s page, they can submit a new idea. Visitors can also vote their approval for an idea. Submissions will filter back to the Hustle Squad for action.

Teichert said the wing has funds set aside to carry out those ideas that can improve things, whatever they may be.

“No idea is too big and no idea is too small,” said Crystal Linhardt, Hustle Squad member.

To submit innovative ideas and feed Eddie the Dragon, visit the U.S. Air Force Ideation Platform at https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/.

Check out these tutorial videos from AFWERX, the Air Force’s lead on innovation.

“What is the USAF Ideation Platform”

“Search, Subscribe, and Email ideas”

“How to Submit an Idea”

For info purposes: the AFWERX USAF YouTube page.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

The Innovation Culture Wall at Bldg. 2750 was revealed to dozens of attendees of the 116 Day Innovation Blitz finale Jan. 15, 2019. The wall features thought-provoking illustrations with messages such as, “We must not hide behind rules and regulations” and “’No’ is just an excuse.”



 

