January 21, 2019
 

Refreshing local partnerships

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Lt. Col. James Tehero, Secretary of the Air Force, Installation, Environment and Energy, discusses the importance of the Air Force Community Partnership program with more than 60 attendees at the Airman and Family Readiness Center Jan. 10.

More than 60 people from around the Antelope Valley converged on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to start the New Year off fresh with a meeting at the Airman and Family Readiness Center Jan. 10.

The gathering gave base personnel and community representatives a chance to meet, learn and brainstorm on how Edwards and the local area can work together for common goals.

Good relationships between military installations and local communities are a priority through the Air Force Community Partnership Program, which uses the slogan, “Military installations and local communities partnering to achieve mutual value and benefit.”

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Following introductions, small group discussions were conducted to come up with different ways Edwards AFB can help local business, hospitals, municipalities and non-profits, and vice versa.

Topics of discussion included medical care, housing and construction.

All of the topics were focused on immediate and long-term steps, including coming up with different forum ideas to continue these partnership meetings.



 

