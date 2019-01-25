Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 25, 2019
 

Bus service begins at Edwards

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
eafb-bus1

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority began Route 747 bus service to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019.
People interested in taking the bus to base can check out the AVTA Edwards Bus service brochure. The brochure outlines the bus schedule, stop locations and fees. 
From now until Jan. 31, base workers can ride the bus free of charge. 
People may also view additional schedule information by visiting www.avta.com/servicechanges.
Information on the AVTA app for smart phones is also included in the brochure.
Military personnel and DOD civilian workers who take the bus daily are eligible for the Mass Transportation Benefit Program incentive. Anyone with access to Edwards can take the bus, but only military and DOD civilians are eligible for the MTBP incentive.
For more information on the AVTA Bus service, feel free to call 661-945-9445 or visit www.avta.com/servicechanges.
For information regarding the Mass Transportation Benefit Program ONLY, contact Mark Klee of the 412th Force Support Squadron at 661-277-8797.
 
eafb-bus2-2



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Navy photograph by PO3 Dakota Fink

Edwards AFB answers call for assistance in high-priority Navy, RAN test

Navy photograph by PO3 Dakota Fink An Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., F-16 sits at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif., along with an AQM-37D supersonic target, Nov. 28, 2018. Two F-16s and maintenance Airmen from Edwards assi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Tech Report: New tech for boom operators

As the new KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircraft comes on line, boom operators will have a whole new way of getting the job done.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: VR demo/3-D printed F-22 part

On this look Around the Air Force, a virtual reality and augmented reality demonstration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., and an F-22 Raptor gets a 3-D printed part.
 
Full Story »

 