Bus service begins at Edwards

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority began Route 747 bus service to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019.

People interested in taking the bus to base can check out the AVTA Edwards Bus service brochure. The brochure outlines the bus schedule, stop locations and fees.

From now until Jan. 31, base workers can ride the bus free of charge.

People may also view additional schedule information by visiting www.avta.com/servicechanges.

Information on the AVTA app for smart phones is also included in the brochure.

Military personnel and DOD civilian workers who take the bus daily are eligible for the Mass Transportation Benefit Program incentive. Anyone with access to Edwards can take the bus, but only military and DOD civilians are eligible for the MTBP incentive.

For more information on the AVTA Bus service, feel free to call 661-945-9445 or visit www.avta.com/servicechanges.

For information regarding the Mass Transportation Benefit Program ONLY, contact Mark Klee of the 412th Force Support Squadron at 661-277-8797.



