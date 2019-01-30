772nd TS gets new leadership



Col. Sean Bradley, 412th Electronic Warfare Group commander, poses for a photo with the new 772nd Test Squadron civilian leader Kirk Harwood during an appointment to leadership ceremony held Jan. 25 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center. After leaving the Air Force as an officer, Harwood became a flight test engineer at Edwards in March 1993 and has worked a variety of test programs before coming to the 772nd TS.

The 772nd TS operates and maintains test facilities and capabilities for a wide spectrum of electronic warfare and information operations systems. The squadron oversees the Benefield Anechoic Facility, a uniquely large anechoic chamber that provides a comprehensive, robust and scalable radio frequency test and evaluation infrastructure and capability to ensure weapons system survivability and mission effectiveness for the DOD, industry (military and commercial) and allies.