2018 4th quarter award winners

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its 2018 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at the base theater Jan. 31, 2019, in conjunction with a commander’s call. Addtionally, annual wing nominees were presented with their medallions before the 412th TW Annual Awards Banquet held the next day. Congratulations to all awardees.



412th Test Wing 4th Quarter (October-December 2018) Awardees



Airman of the Quarter

Senior Airman Matthew Swope

412th Mission Support Group



NCO of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Jessica Scott

412th Medical Group



Senior NCO of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Dennis Proctor

412th MSG



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

Capt. Christopher Hill

412th Operations Group



Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

Maj. David Garcia

412th MSG



Honor Guard of the Quarter

Senior Airman Amorri Bard

412th MSG



Supervision/Management of the Quarter

Justin Anthony

412th Maintenance Group



Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter

Jeromy Smith

412th OG



Staff/Technician of the Quarter

Bradley Reddall

412th MDG



Trades & Labor of the Quarter

Martin Forcinel

412th MXG



Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter

Krysta Shastid

412th MXG



Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter

Nicholas Booker

412th OG



Program Manager of the Quarter

Kerry Young

412th Test Management Group



Team of the Quarter

Family Health Flight

412th MDG



Volunteer of the Quarter

Erica Guerra

412th MSG



Innovator of the Quarter

Maj. Benjamin Gilliland

412th OG



Innovation Team of the Quarter

MEDUSA Test Team

412th OG



For the Warfighter of the Quarter

Maj. Michael Morriss

U.S. Air Force Plant 42