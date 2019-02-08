Desert Eagle – Edwards


February 8, 2019
 

2018 4th quarter award winners

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Brig. Gen. E. John Teicert, 412th Test Wing commander (left), poses for a photo with the 412th Medical Group’s Family Health Flight and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief (right), at the 2018 412th TW 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony held in the base theater Jan. 31, 2019.

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its 2018 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at the base theater Jan. 31, 2019, in conjunction with a commander’s call. Addtionally, annual wing nominees were presented with their medallions before the 412th TW Annual Awards Banquet held the next day. Congratulations to all awardees. 
 
412th Test Wing 4th Quarter (October-December 2018) Awardees
 
Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Matthew Swope
412th Mission Support Group
 
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Jessica Scott
412th Medical Group
 
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Dennis Proctor
412th MSG
 
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. Christopher Hill
412th Operations Group
 
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. David Garcia
412th MSG
 
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Senior Airman Amorri Bard
412th MSG
 
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Justin Anthony
412th Maintenance Group
 
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Jeromy Smith
412th OG
 
Staff/Technician of the Quarter
Bradley Reddall
412th MDG
 

The 2018 412th TW 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony was held in the base theater Jan. 31, 2019.

Trades & Labor of the Quarter
Martin Forcinel
412th MXG
 
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Krysta Shastid
412th MXG
 
Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Nicholas Booker
412th OG
 
Program Manager of the Quarter
Kerry Young
412th Test Management Group
 
Team of the Quarter
Family Health Flight
412th MDG
 
Volunteer of the Quarter
Erica Guerra
412th MSG
 
Innovator of the Quarter
Maj. Benjamin Gilliland
412th OG
 
Innovation Team of the Quarter
MEDUSA Test Team
412th OG
 
For the Warfighter of the Quarter
Maj. Michael Morriss
U.S. Air Force Plant 42



 

