412th Test Wing announces annual award winners

The 412th Test Wing hosted an awards banquet Feb. 1, 2019, where they announced annual award winners inside Hangar 1600 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Congratulations to the winners:



Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Mutia Graham

412th Medical Group



Non-commissioned Officer of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Paul Yoder

412th Mission Support Group



Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year

Master Sgt. JackieRay McQueen

412th Maintenance Group



First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Steven Dale

412th Medical Group



Company Grade Officer of the Year

1st Lt. Lee Paschen

412th Medical Group



Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Christopher Taylor

412th Operations Group



Honor Guardsman of the Year

Staff Sgt. Scott Stevens

412th Mission Support Group



Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year

Master Sgt. Jeremy Waldrip

412th Mission Support Group



Individual Mobilization Augmentee Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Richardson Honore

412th Test Wing Chaplain’s Office



Individual Mobilization Augmentee Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Louis Miller

412th Operations Group



Supervision/Management of the Year

Eric Valdez

412th Mission Support Group



Scientific/Engineering of the Year

Bobby Truong

412th Mission Support Group



Staff/Technician of the Year

Lorena Rodriguez

412th Medical Group



Trades & Labor of the Year

Robert Topp

412th Civil Engineer Group



Secretarial/Clerical of the Year

Jessica Fountain

412th Operations Group



Specialist/Analyst of the Year

David Freeman

412th Operations Group



Program Manager of the Year

Larry Wolford

412th Training Wing Plans and Operations



Team of the Year

Mental Health Flight

412th Medical Group



Innovator of the Year

Maj. John Wilder

412th Operations Group



Innovation Team of the Year

ET-CTF MEDUSA C-sUAS Team

412th Test Engineering Group