412th Test Wing announces annual award winners

The 412th Test Wing hosted an awards banquet Feb. 1, 2019, where they announced annual award winners inside Hangar 1600 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
Congratulations to the winners:
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Mutia Graham
412th Medical Group
Non-commissioned Officer of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Paul Yoder
412th Mission Support Group
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year
Master Sgt. JackieRay McQueen
412th Maintenance Group
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Steven Dale
412th Medical Group
Company Grade Officer of the Year
1st Lt. Lee Paschen
412th Medical Group
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Christopher Taylor
412th Operations Group
Honor Guardsman of the Year
Staff Sgt. Scott Stevens
412th Mission Support Group
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year
Master Sgt. Jeremy Waldrip
412th Mission Support Group
Individual Mobilization Augmentee Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Richardson Honore
412th Test Wing Chaplain’s Office
Individual Mobilization Augmentee Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Louis Miller
412th Operations Group
Supervision/Management of the Year
Eric Valdez
412th Mission Support Group
Scientific/Engineering of the Year
Bobby Truong
412th Mission Support Group
Staff/Technician of the Year
Lorena Rodriguez
412th Medical Group
Trades & Labor of the Year
Robert Topp
412th Civil Engineer Group
Secretarial/Clerical of the Year
Jessica Fountain
412th Operations Group
Specialist/Analyst of the Year
David Freeman
412th Operations Group
Program Manager of the Year
Larry Wolford
412th Training Wing Plans and Operations
Team of the Year
Mental Health Flight
412th Medical Group
Innovator of the Year
Maj. John Wilder
412th Operations Group
Innovation Team of the Year
ET-CTF MEDUSA C-sUAS Team
412th Test Engineering Group