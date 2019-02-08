Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

February 8, 2019
 

412th Test Wing announces annual award winners

Giancarlo Casem
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert (left), the 412th Test Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sergeant Roosevelt Jones, pose for a picture with the 2018 annual award winners during an awards banquet at Hangar 1600 on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 1.

The 412th Test Wing hosted an awards banquet Feb. 1, 2019, where they announced annual award winners inside Hangar 1600 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Congratulations to the winners:
 
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Mutia Graham
412th Medical Group
 
Non-commissioned Officer of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Paul Yoder
412th Mission Support Group
 
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year
Master Sgt. JackieRay McQueen
412th Maintenance Group
 
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Steven Dale
412th Medical Group
 
Company Grade Officer of the Year
1st Lt. Lee Paschen
412th Medical Group
 
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Christopher Taylor
412th Operations Group
 
Honor Guardsman of the Year
Staff Sgt. Scott Stevens
412th Mission Support Group
 
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year
Master Sgt. Jeremy Waldrip
412th Mission Support Group
 
Individual Mobilization Augmentee Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Richardson Honore
412th Test Wing Chaplain’s Office
 
Individual Mobilization Augmentee Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Louis Miller
412th Operations Group
 
Supervision/Management of the Year
Eric Valdez
412th Mission Support Group
 
Scientific/Engineering of the Year
Bobby Truong
412th Mission Support Group
 
Staff/Technician of the Year
Lorena Rodriguez
412th Medical Group
 
Trades & Labor of the Year
Robert Topp
412th Civil Engineer Group
 
Secretarial/Clerical of the Year
Jessica Fountain
412th Operations Group
 
Specialist/Analyst of the Year
David Freeman
412th Operations Group
 
Program Manager of the Year
Larry Wolford
412th Training Wing Plans and Operations
 
Team of the Year
Mental Health Flight
412th Medical Group
 
Innovator of the Year
Maj. John Wilder
412th Operations Group
 
Innovation Team of the Year
ET-CTF MEDUSA C-sUAS Team
412th Test Engineering Group



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Innovative lab gives civil engineers place to manage infrastructure

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Fernando Sanchez and Minta Huddleston, 412th Civil Engineer Squadron, work in the new Industrial Control Systems Innovation Lab Feb. 7. The ICS Innovation Lab will be used primarily by fi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-loading

Test wing commander, chief, experience weapons loading first-hand

Air Force photograph by Matt Williams Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander (right), and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief (left), help 412th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, Master ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Joe Jones

2018 4th quarter award winners

Air Force photograph by Joe Jones Brig. Gen. E. John Teicert, 412th Test Wing commander (left), poses for a photo with the 412th Medical Group’s Family Health Flight and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command...
 
Full Story »

 