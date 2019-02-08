Desert Eagle – Edwards


February 8, 2019
 

Innovative lab gives civil engineers place to manage infrastructure

Fernando Sanchez and Minta Huddleston, 412th Civil Engineer Squadron, work in the new Industrial Control Systems Innovation Lab Feb. 7. The ICS Innovation Lab will be used primarily by field service technicians to research, develop, test and evaluate new and existing controls on Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Equipment, water distribution, emergency power, sewage and more.

The 412th Civil Engineer Squadron stood-up a new enabler for Industrial Control Systems; the ICS Innovation Lab is at full operational capability!

The innovation lab was designed specifically to bring emerging technologies from the industry directly to the technicians that use them. 

“Our aim is to bridge the gap between the electronic controls present in everything we do to our technicians that service them on a daily basis,” said Murray Westley, 412th CES director. 

The ICS Innovation Lab will be used primarily by field service technicians to research, develop, test and evaluate new and existing controls on Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Equipment, water distribution, emergency power, sewage and more.

“These controls are an integral part of all of our systems and are used for operations, maintenance, troubleshooting and advance warning alarming,” said Minta Huddleston, ICS supervisor. “They are a convergence of information technology and core civil engineering competencies. We have renewed our focus on innovation and will continue to build new strategies that embrace technology and serve our Air Force Community.” 
 

The ICS Innovation Lab at the 412th Civil Engineer Group building will be used primarily by field service technicians to research, develop, test and evaluate new and existing controls on Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Equipment, water distribution, emergency power, sewage and more.



 

