Test wing commander, chief, experience weapons loading first-hand

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander (right), and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW command chief (left), help 412th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, Master Sgt. Robert Forbes, load an AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missile on an F-16 Fighting Falcon Feb. 6.

This is a 188-pound missile that is normally loaded by hand with only good old fashioned weapons load crew strength.

The crew was given a weapons academic lesson by Staff Sgt. Michael Meyer, 412th Maintenance Group Weapons Standardization, where they were briefed on the Weapons Standardization mission as well as specific safety requirements for the loading operation.

Afterwards, the crew loaded the munition under strict guidance and control by Staff Sgt. Robert Wagner, Airman 1st Class Cierra-Mae Hanson and Senior Airman Julio Zuleta.

Although the chief and the general gave it their best, they didn’t quite meet all requirements for certification this time. For now, actual Air Force Aircraft Armament Systems specialists will continue to load aircraft here at the Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe.